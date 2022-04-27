Romans: Age of Caesar - Out Now on Steam!



Friends, Romans, countrymen, lend me your ears! Today we proudly announce that Romans: Age of Caesar is out now and free to play on Steam!

A brand new co-op city builder from a team of veteran Caesar developers, Romans: Age of Caesar is the latest historical strategy game from our team here at Firefly Studios. Players must rebuild the once great empire as they share resources, re-establish trade routes and protect their cities from barbarian invasion. Experience classic city builder gameplay across a sprawling online empire as you build, trade and fight alongside fellow players in a shared open world. Revive the republic and restore the Roman Empire to its former glory!

In our last Romans video we discussed what made the empire such a compelling setting for videogames and entertainment in the centuries following its collapse. To further discuss exactly what makes this setting and our new historical MMORTS special, we have none other than Firefly Studios co-founder Simon Bradbury, creator of Stronghold and former designer on the Caesar series!

Assembling each ancient city state from its early foundations into a flourishing beacon of civilization will be a puzzle to solve. From its architectural layout and strategic defences to your economic establishments and cultural backbone, it takes serious effort to rebuild Rome... Which is why you’ll be doing it alongside 15 other Governors! Pool responsibilities and resources to advance your shared city and then expand your influence over thousands of other players across the empire.

This cooperative gameplay extends to the wider region, with countless other player cities led by their own ruling Governors. This can take the form of negotiating trading routes, exchanging supplies, developing new goods, combating barbarian hordes and extending the frontiers. Eventually with a network of cities established you will form a new Roman Empire, a commonwealth of a size and scope the world has never witnessed!

Within this network of factions vying for supremacy there is the grand Roman Senate, a political endgame that will decimate all but the most shrewd power brokers. The road will be long, but the rewards are more than plentiful for those deemed worthy of them. Be crowned as Caesar himself and have your name echoed throughout the ages.

Nevertheless talking can only do so much and it didn't work out too well for Caesar... So why not explore our new, expanded empire map for yourself by playing Romans: Age of Caesar now on Steam!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/872570/Romans_Age_of_Caesar/