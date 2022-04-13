Rush Rally Origins Available NOW!

Good news race fans, Rush Rally Origins is available NOW!

Realistic Top Down Rallying

Rush Rally Origins combines the classic top down racing action from the original Rush Rally with the highly praised graphics and physics from Rush Rally 3. Take on 48 new and unique stages across the world, each with the ability to change the time of day and weather. Drive over many challenging surface types including snow, gravel, dirt, mud and tarmac!

Experience the Rush

Race at 60fps (120fps on supported devices) with one of the best car dynamics models to date, highly tuned for Rush Rally Origins to give a more fun top down racing experience. Feel the grip change across different surface types and multiple weather conditions.

World Rally Racing

Compete in a series of rally championships, race against others in our unique A-B Race mode or hold your nerve and focus on improving your times in the time trial game modes.

Compete with Friends, Multiplayer and Offline

Real-time multiplayer, social leaderboards and ghost racing allow you to race any player at any time. See how you compare with the world's best.

Upgrade Your Cars

Unlock and upgrade a selection of classic Rush Rally cars. Use our simple upgrade system to tailor each car to your own specific driving style.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1728660/