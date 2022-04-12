IronWolf is now out of Early Access

I’m Aaron, the developer of IronWolf. As some of you already know, IronWolf was a project of passion that was started back in 2016 by myself and Phil, my best friend since childhood. Unfortunately Phil died suddenly in late 2020 and I’ve been slowly progressing the project on my own since then.

We had completed our original Early Access goals just before Phil passed away, and I’ve been slowly adding improvements to the game ever since.

However, I’ve now got to a point where to progress this version of IronWolf further I would have no choice but to pull out and replace a lot of Phil’s original work, which I am not emotionally comfortable with ever doing. So I have made the difficult decision to officially mark the feature developments as complete and take the game out of Early Access.

I’m very proud of what IronWolf is right now and believe it to be a truly unique game in the VR space with a lot of stable content to enjoy for the cost.

I will always continue to provide maintenance/bug fix releases for IronWolf, and for now I’m going to try to enjoy working on other VR projects that have much less emotional baggage. I do hope to return to creating a VR submarine game in future to complete our extended vision with a fresh code base and a fresh team.