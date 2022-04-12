 Skip to content

VR HOT update for 12 April 2022

Letter from the Devs: 0.6.2 - Workaround for Game Starting Issue

Hi friends,

some of you guys reported problems starting the game after updating to 0.6.2

We still haven't found the cause for this, but one user was able to solve the problem by cleaning his registry, so now we have a temporary fix.

Please follow these steps:

  1. Open the „Registry Editor“ in Windows
  2. Open this path: Computer\HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE\VR HOT\VR HOT
  3. Delete the entry starting with „CameraHeight“
  4. Start VR HOT

Thanks a lot to all the great people helping us!

Thanks
VR HOT

