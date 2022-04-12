Letter from the Devs: 0.6.2 - Workaround for Game Starting Issue

Hi friends,
some of you guys reported problems starting the game after updating to 0.6.2
We still haven't found the cause for this, but one user was able to solve the problem by cleaning his registry, so now we have a temporary fix.
Please follow these steps:
- Open the „Registry Editor“ in Windows
- Open this path: Computer\HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE\VR HOT\VR HOT
- Delete the entry starting with „CameraHeight“
- Start VR HOT
Thanks a lot to all the great people helping us!
Thanks
VR HOT
Changed files in this update