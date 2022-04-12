Letter from the Devs: 0.6.2 - Workaround for Game Starting Issue

Share · View all patches · Build 8545114 · Last edited 12 April 2022 – 17:19:14 UTC by Wendy

Hi friends,

some of you guys reported problems starting the game after updating to 0.6.2

We still haven't found the cause for this, but one user was able to solve the problem by cleaning his registry, so now we have a temporary fix.

Please follow these steps:

Open the „Registry Editor“ in Windows Open this path: Computer\HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE\VR HOT\VR HOT Delete the entry starting with „CameraHeight“ Start VR HOT

Thanks a lot to all the great people helping us!

Thanks

VR HOT