OceanCraft Event – Happy Easter!

As with all the event updates, you can only find these features during the season of the event. The easter event can be played from the 11th of April to the 25th of April.

Bunny Ears

Everybody can be the easter bunny, with these cute pink bunny ears. Put them on and hide some things for your friends.

You can get the bunny ears but shooting the easter balloons floating over your OceanCraft.

Easter eggs

There are colorful eggs floating all over the ocean. Collect them with your hook to decorate your OceanCraft, or just eat them.

Easter basket

Craft this nice decorative easter basket to bring some easter spirit to your OceanCraft