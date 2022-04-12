New Stash System, More Optimization

Hello Ghoul Hunters!

This 1.46 update added a new stash feature, which works as following:

Whenever you kill a NPC and loot his body, there's a chance that a "stash note" is added to your journal. The note describes the location of the stash, but in his own words, so you'll have to figure out what it means, go to the location, and find the hidden backpack, which contains items useful to you. The stash backpack will not show up until you have discovered the note.

Other fixes added in this update: