New Stash System, More Optimization

Hello Ghoul Hunters!
This 1.46 update added a new stash feature, which works as following:
Whenever you kill a NPC and loot his body, there's a chance that a "stash note" is added to your journal. The note describes the location of the stash, but in his own words, so you'll have to figure out what it means, go to the location, and find the hidden backpack, which contains items useful to you. The stash backpack will not show up until you have discovered the note.
Other fixes added in this update:
-
Added another Graphics Quality level, so now you have Low (no shadow), Medium (close-range shadow), Normal, and High.
-
Removed Ambient Occlusion setting since I have moved ambient occlusion from image effect to post processing, which cannot be disabled, but it's a lot faster.
-
Made it so that when you disable Line of Sight Render, the LOS is completely removed which adds a lot of frame rates.
-
Added dynamic tone-mapping that adds different degrees of brightness and white-out effect to improve lighting. It makes the game less dull and gives campfires more "drama" at night. Also, the white-out dynamically changes based on your current environment, like a HDR effect.
Changed files in this update