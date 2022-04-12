Vincemus Controller Compatability Update

Vincemus Patch 0.9.8
New Content:
Added Controller Remapping
Added Controller support for the aircraft(Menu needs mouse)
Added ability to invert Y Axis
Added Rebinding for keyboard controls
Added Compass
Added 5 different boresight and cursor colour presets in menu
(White, Black, Red, Green, Blue)
Added ability to change boresight and cursor size in menu
Added new textures for Africa Mission 1 & 2
Added camera shake once explosion shockwaves hit the player
Added a force reload mechanic. To reload press 4 = guns, 5 = Cannons, 6 = specials.
Changes:
Hide hud option, now hides everything. And doesn’t have a second phase where it will hide the cursor (hide it on the first tap)
Added a saving process when restarting a mission.
Lowered Flak 88 damage from 150 to 120
Lowered German 40mm Flak damage from 40 to 30
Bug Fixes:
Fixed Photo mode, so it hides all UI elements
Fixed Paused mode, so it hides all UI elements
Fixed Boom N Zoom mode, so it hides all UI elements
Fixed a bug that stops buttons from working on sandbox maps
Changed files in this update