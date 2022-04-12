 Skip to content

Vincemus - Air Combat update for 12 April 2022

Vincemus Controller Compatability Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Vincemus Patch 0.9.8

New Content:

Added Controller Remapping
Added Controller support for the aircraft(Menu needs mouse)
Added ability to invert Y Axis

Added Rebinding for keyboard controls

Added Compass
Added 5 different boresight and cursor colour presets in menu
(White, Black, Red, Green, Blue)
Added ability to change boresight and cursor size in menu

Added new textures for Africa Mission 1 & 2

Added camera shake once explosion shockwaves hit the player
 Added a force reload mechanic. To reload press 4 = guns, 5 = Cannons, 6 = specials.

Changes:

Hide hud option, now hides everything. And doesn’t have a second phase where it will hide the cursor (hide it on the first tap)

Added a saving process when restarting a mission.

Lowered Flak 88 damage from 150 to 120
Lowered German 40mm Flak damage from 40 to 30

Bug Fixes:

Fixed Photo mode, so it hides all UI elements
Fixed Paused mode, so it hides all UI elements
Fixed Boom N Zoom mode, so it hides all UI elements

Fixed a bug that stops buttons from working on sandbox maps

Vincemus - Air Combat Content Depot 1303011
