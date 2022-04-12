Vincemus Controller Compatability Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8544144 · Last edited 12 April 2022 – 14:46:21 UTC by Wendy

Vincemus Patch 0.9.8

New Content:

Added Controller Remapping

Added Controller support for the aircraft(Menu needs mouse)

Added ability to invert Y Axis

Added Rebinding for keyboard controls

Added Compass

Added 5 different boresight and cursor colour presets in menu

(White, Black, Red, Green, Blue)

Added ability to change boresight and cursor size in menu

Added new textures for Africa Mission 1 & 2

Added camera shake once explosion shockwaves hit the player

Added a force reload mechanic. To reload press 4 = guns, 5 = Cannons, 6 = specials.

Changes:

Hide hud option, now hides everything. And doesn’t have a second phase where it will hide the cursor (hide it on the first tap)

Added a saving process when restarting a mission.

Lowered Flak 88 damage from 150 to 120

Lowered German 40mm Flak damage from 40 to 30

Bug Fixes:

Fixed Photo mode, so it hides all UI elements

Fixed Paused mode, so it hides all UI elements

Fixed Boom N Zoom mode, so it hides all UI elements

Fixed a bug that stops buttons from working on sandbox maps