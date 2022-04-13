Full Release & New DLC!

Hi everyone,

Today is a big day for us.

Before we begin, we just want to express our appreciation to everyone who has supported our game. Thanks to all of your help and suggestions, the game has improved a awful lot compared to our original version.

We definitely chose a complicated genre for our studio's first game, and with little actual experience we instead relied on pure passion to get us through development! There were two main features that we had hoped to add into the game, only to later discover that the base (coding) design would not allow us to integrate them. The first of these was the integration of a fully flowing story, and the second was Workshop support. We know that both of these features were greatly anticipated by those who have already devoted many hours to the game, and we are very sorry to have been unable to implement them. The story of Eagarlnia actually already includes close to 300k words, many of which are sprinkled throughout the story elements while you are choosing your country, or included with the heroes in the collection album. As for additional background story and world design, we will include this in future community posts for those who are interested in the lore.

We released more than 10 version updates throughout the entire Early Access period. On top of optimizations to hundreds of details, these updates included the addition of the faction camps system, city defense battle system, 30+ new special heroes, 100+ types of troops, dozens of skill designs, as well as the Ayla Scroll (the game editor which allows you to take full control). In this update, we've added a new skill tree system for all forces to make the game even more complete. (Oh, and don't forget to check out the new forces in the full release version too! )

Even though the game has now graduated to full release, we've decided not to raise the price as originally planned. Instead, we have developed an optional DLC for players who want to experience more of the story. However, we feel the full release version offers the complete Eagarlnia gaming experience, with or without the DLC, so we hope players who decide not to purchase the new content don't feel like they're missing out.

Speaking of the DLC, our original plan was to launch two packs separately at $3.99 each. However, due to some last minute technical issues involving save files, we decided to combine these packs and instead offer them as one DLC with all content included, priced at $5.99. We hope you will like the design of our new eastern and elvish forces.

Details of the full release content are included in our previous post, so please check that out for a more in- depth breakdown:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1116880/view/3105801764904722988

Lastly, we want to thank you again for all of your continued support. We'll still be here listening to all of your feedback, and please don't hesitate to contact us through Discord or email if you encountered any issues in the game.

Thank you ❤️