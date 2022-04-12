Content Update #3 - New Mission, New Cards, New Enemies and more!

This month, we've got a lot of new, interesting stuff for you to try. New mission (our best yet!), new enemies to tackle, new cards to collect. Lets dig in!

Brand New Features

New Mission - The People's Court

We're super proud of this brand new mission. You'll be able to side with the Crown or the Tribe to restore justice to the chaos-stricken City. Climb the Parisian rooftops, visit the village of Montmarte and assemble a Court to put enemies of the People on trial.

New Enemy in The Tribe - The Bird Catcher.

This new mysterious Tribe member uses his trusty winged companions to confuse his enemies. Watch out, those birds have sharp beaks!

New Enemy in The Crown - Agent of the Crown.

Elite agents of the Crown have joined the fray to turn the tide of the revolution to his majesty's side. They use surprise attacks with their sharp rapiers to score a hit before their enemies even know they're coming. When things go south, their smoke bomb gadgets allow them to escape without getting hit.

Added 4 new Quest reward cards

Depending on whom you'll side with in this brand-new mission, you'll get a chance to get one of 4 new reward cards that augment your fighting abilities.

Changes and Improvements

Mission Intro dialogues are now optional and can be started by talking with characters on the bridge.

We made this little change to make the game flow faster for expert players, and to give some extra context to those who want to deep into the story.

In singleplayer, you can now quit the game mid-run and resume it later, from the start of your current mission.

With the run duration growing quickly with each update, this was a must have! When playing offline games, you'll now be able to quit mid-game and return to the same mission after you come back.

Instead of spawning more soldiers, Crown Officer's flare will now summon a mortar strike.

Battles with Crown Officers were getting a little too overcrowded. Instead of summoning endless reinforcements, they now have an ability to use artillery to bring their enemies into submission.

Melee skills will now grant Player brief stagger resistance when used.

A little buff for our melee Players - melee skills will now give you a short period of invincibility when used. No more interrupts!

Newly found blueprints cards will now show as a golden drop during game.

Before, new card blueprints were awarded based on your mission progress only after returning to the Theater. Now, they will appear as gold drops during missions, so you know instantly when you've gotten a shiny reward!

Player can now hold up to 30 Cards in his inventory.

Need to keep some cards for late game? No problem. Inventory size has been expanded to 30 slots.

La Voisin will now walk towards the Player when casting Missile Swarm.

This little buff has been suggested by Kris from our community. La Voisin will now be more formidable to fight and ducking behind a fence will no longer save you from trouble!

Improved Quest Tracker Compass to be more consistent.

Quest tracker is now snappier and points to objectives more consistently. No more confusion!

Bugfixes

We've got some of these too. Thank you to all who submitted bug reports on Steam or our Discord!

Fixed a bug that could make Player become unable to turn around and attack.

Fixed a bug where Player would sometimes turn the wrong direction standing high up and attacking.

Fixed an issue that was causing black holes to appear in the ground.

Some enemy Skills will again be properly limited by their level.

Soldiers gained during Lamballe mission will no longer go with you to next acts.

Fixed visual glitches in Crafting UI

Fixed endless water appearing under the map for clients in online play.

At the Mercy of The Gods can now bo completed if you throw the gas bomb before killing the robbers.

See you in Paris, rebels!