Star Explorers Updated to Version 5.1.8

So some kind players have suggested a better approach to repair kits that made a lot of sense. They were a bit costly, and having them sold in strange amounts did not make a lot of sense.

So now, repair kits, oxygen tanks and health kits that you purchase will be cheaper and will always have 100 units available (you can still buy less than 100 units but that's a different story).

If, however, you find the kit in a cave or other location, it will not ave the full 100 units, just like before.

This will only effect newly spawned kits. If you are playing an existing game, the old, expensive kits will still be there until you buy or otherwise remove them. Sorry about that, it is currently unavoidable.