 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Now There Be Goblins update for 12 April 2022

Patch - 0.1.0.3 - Losing, winning and leveling up

Share · View all patches · Build 8543635 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • We've added a brand new 'Game Lost' screen giving you a portion of the XP you would've gotten with a penalty based on how far you've come.

  • We also reworked the 'Game Lost' animation to look slightly more polished and distinguish between losing because of statue loss or health.

Bug Fixes, tweaks and balancing:

  • When upgrading the Final Detonation from Tier 2 to 3, the structure detail window now shows the correct parameters.

  • When a goblin died before the Final Detonation would detonate, the structure wouldn't detonate any arrows for the remainder of that mode. This has now been resolved.

  • The Vengeful Eye didn't open properly when placed. This has been resolved.

  • The Plague Hammer had some errors, which have now been removed.

  • The overall stability of the end screen UI after winning or losing a mode, has been improved significantly.

  • Structure and hammer cards were slightly squished in the end screen UI.

  • While unlocking a new structure variant, there is now a back button in the details window, to go back and look at the other structure variants.

  • Within that same details window, the parameter sliders didn't update according to the structure selected, this has now been resolved as well.

  • We've added a button to continue from the score to level-up screen, to give you a longer look at how you've played.

  • Structures remained active and attacking even when the game was lost, this has now been resolved.

  • You couldn't distance grab objects and weapons in the first tutorial with your right hand after the initial learning moment, now you can.

  • The active ability bar doesn't do anything in the first tutorial and has therefore been hidden in that mode for the moment.

  • There were a couple of spots in the Keep where you could accidentally teleport out of bounds. These have been patched up.

  • Bottles in the Keep are now distance grabbable.

Known Issues:

  • You can still get stuck in the blacksmith's cabin when starting a standard mode in the Keep.
  • When you exit the game either through the pause menu or by pressing ALT+F4 while leveling up, just before choosing a newly unlocked structure variant, you miss out on the unlock.
  • There are still a number of bugs regarding the AI of the goblins, sometimes ignoring the player, glitching, or standing completely still.

Changed files in this update

Now There Be Goblins Content Depot 1378471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.