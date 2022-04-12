Patch - 0.1.0.3 - Losing, winning and leveling up

Features:

We also reworked the 'Game Lost' animation to look slightly more polished and distinguish between losing because of statue loss or health.

We've added a brand new 'Game Lost' screen giving you a portion of the XP you would've gotten with a penalty based on how far you've come.

Bug Fixes, tweaks and balancing:

When upgrading the Final Detonation from Tier 2 to 3, the structure detail window now shows the correct parameters.

When a goblin died before the Final Detonation would detonate, the structure wouldn't detonate any arrows for the remainder of that mode. This has now been resolved.

The Vengeful Eye didn't open properly when placed. This has been resolved.

The Plague Hammer had some errors, which have now been removed.

The overall stability of the end screen UI after winning or losing a mode, has been improved significantly.

Structure and hammer cards were slightly squished in the end screen UI.

While unlocking a new structure variant, there is now a back button in the details window, to go back and look at the other structure variants.

Within that same details window, the parameter sliders didn't update according to the structure selected, this has now been resolved as well.

We've added a button to continue from the score to level-up screen, to give you a longer look at how you've played.

Structures remained active and attacking even when the game was lost, this has now been resolved.

You couldn't distance grab objects and weapons in the first tutorial with your right hand after the initial learning moment, now you can.

The active ability bar doesn't do anything in the first tutorial and has therefore been hidden in that mode for the moment.

There were a couple of spots in the Keep where you could accidentally teleport out of bounds. These have been patched up.