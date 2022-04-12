Patch - 0.1.0.3 - Losing, winning and leveling up

Features:
-
We've added a brand new 'Game Lost' screen giving you a portion of the XP you would've gotten with a penalty based on how far you've come.
-
We also reworked the 'Game Lost' animation to look slightly more polished and distinguish between losing because of statue loss or health.
Bug Fixes, tweaks and balancing:
-
When upgrading the Final Detonation from Tier 2 to 3, the structure detail window now shows the correct parameters.
-
When a goblin died before the Final Detonation would detonate, the structure wouldn't detonate any arrows for the remainder of that mode. This has now been resolved.
-
The Vengeful Eye didn't open properly when placed. This has been resolved.
-
The Plague Hammer had some errors, which have now been removed.
-
The overall stability of the end screen UI after winning or losing a mode, has been improved significantly.
-
Structure and hammer cards were slightly squished in the end screen UI.
-
While unlocking a new structure variant, there is now a back button in the details window, to go back and look at the other structure variants.
-
Within that same details window, the parameter sliders didn't update according to the structure selected, this has now been resolved as well.
-
We've added a button to continue from the score to level-up screen, to give you a longer look at how you've played.
-
Structures remained active and attacking even when the game was lost, this has now been resolved.
-
You couldn't distance grab objects and weapons in the first tutorial with your right hand after the initial learning moment, now you can.
-
The active ability bar doesn't do anything in the first tutorial and has therefore been hidden in that mode for the moment.
-
There were a couple of spots in the Keep where you could accidentally teleport out of bounds. These have been patched up.
-
Bottles in the Keep are now distance grabbable.
Known Issues:
- You can still get stuck in the blacksmith's cabin when starting a standard mode in the Keep.
- When you exit the game either through the pause menu or by pressing ALT+F4 while leveling up, just before choosing a newly unlocked structure variant, you miss out on the unlock.
- There are still a number of bugs regarding the AI of the goblins, sometimes ignoring the player, glitching, or standing completely still.
Changed files in this update