Multiplayer Test Update

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

v2022.04.12dev_multitest:

Synced:

Synced painting or fixing something

or something Synced bus doors and stop buttons

and stop buttons Synced attachable things (except trailers)

(not working properly when attached to world (buildings, terrain...))

things (except trailers) (not working properly when attached to world (buildings, terrain...)) Synced server destroying an item

(breaking something should cause it to dissapear from clients too)

Fixed:

Fixed terrain difference at start

at start Fixed car falling apart constantly at clients

(sometimes wheels still may fall off, removing and mounting them again fixes it)

constantly at clients (sometimes wheels still may fall off, removing and mounting them again fixes it) Fixed items stored in other player's inventory floating around and bugging inside other stuff

(except held and equipped items)

floating around and bugging inside other stuff (except held and equipped items) Fixed passenger unwillingly causing interference for the driver when both of them are clients

(sitting in the same seat may still cause errors)

unwillingly causing for the driver when both of them are clients (sitting in the same seat may still cause errors) Fixed players's clothes colors and such not always being the same

(it can be different for a few seconds, but then it should fix itself)

Misc:

Added female character

Player "animation" sync a bit more accurate

(Body is still twisted most of the time, but the hands are pointing the right direction)

(Body is still twisted most of the time, but the hands are pointing the right direction) Vehicle position sync is more frequent

Picking up something removes it from physics lock for other players too

Mounted, Attached, Stored items aren't sending position updates

(because it shouldn't be needed, so it's a bit more optimized )

(because it shouldn't be needed, so it's a ) Input disabled while multiplayer window is open

disabled while is open Fixed Screenshot keys not rebinding

How to access this TEST version:

right click the game in your steam library

the game in your steam library select Properties...

select BETAS tab

tab from the dropdown menu select multiplayer_test

(You don't need to enter any beta acces code.)

There is still a long way to go, but the multiplayer got a bit more playable now.

The main problems now are that:

Physics is disabled after 300-400 meters from the server.

Things which have more variants, like round or square headlights, sunroofs... are not synced, so they can cause various errors.

When there are continous collision sounds (which also happen in singleplayer sometimes) may cause the car to randomly jump around a bit.

Passwords and lobby type settings not yet working properly.

And of course the things which are not yet (or not fully) synced, but that would be a list too long.

Thank you for playing and for the feedback,

and have fun! ːlunar2019grinningpigː

There will be a live stream on our youtube channel soon.

[spoiler]Yes, I left the developer menu in this version on purpose[/spoiler]