Swords of Legends Online update for 14 April 2022

Cute Easter Bunnies

Build 8543369

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Keep an ear to the ground because we’ve got some fantastic new offers for you in the shop again:

What kind of Easter would it be without cuddly bunnies? That’s why you’ll be able to get your hands on a fluffy rabbit mount and a cute bunny pet from 14th April. With the Leaping Jade Rabbit, you’ll be happily hopping into Easter. If you picked up the Moon Bunny Costume last week, you can even ride off on your adventures as a matching pair.

If that’s not enough to put you in the mood for Easter, we’ve also got the Bell Bunny for you until 28th April, a cute and loyal pet that’s definitely all rabbit and no chicken. So hop into the shop and get your own Easter bunny!

Enjoy!
The SOLO Team

Changed files in this update

Swords of Legends Online Content Depot 1418101
  • Loading history…
