Are you smarter than the crowd? update for 12 April 2022

Bug Fixes and improvements

Another round of bug fixes and much needed polish. Public lobbies should be stable after the last few updates.

Bugs Fixed:
Attempt at fixing IQ Introduction movie not playing
Crosshair not being properly centered on some resolutions
Miss-alignment of columns in the IQ Map Top 10 list/all countries list
Finland being in every single top ten spot of the IQ Map
Top ten list not actually being the top 10...

Improvements:
Make up music has been extended! Hopefully it's not as horrible doing makeup for extended periods of time.

Features:
A new badge for make up

Thank you to everyone who took the time to write a review or send us information about a bug that has been fixed today.

