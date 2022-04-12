Bug Fixes and improvements

Another round of bug fixes and much needed polish. Public lobbies should be stable after the last few updates.

Bugs Fixed:

Attempt at fixing IQ Introduction movie not playing

Crosshair not being properly centered on some resolutions

Miss-alignment of columns in the IQ Map Top 10 list/all countries list

Finland being in every single top ten spot of the IQ Map

Top ten list not actually being the top 10...

Improvements:

Make up music has been extended! Hopefully it's not as horrible doing makeup for extended periods of time.

Features:

A new badge for make up

Thank you to everyone who took the time to write a review or send us information about a bug that has been fixed today.