Update 1.0.8 - Continuing Anzio rework + many fixes

here's the main changelogs since last update:

New Features:

•Added new Stone Pine tree.

•Added new Anzio hotel.

•Added tank holes (Make sure to enable them in graphic settings)

•Added automatic multiplayer authentication using Steam account.

Fixes:

•Improved performance on Decals.

•Official server is now always active.

•Fixed placement of some buildings and props.

•Fixed a bug where editor missions were duplicated.

•Fixed a wrong squad order when spawning inside some vehicles.

•Many other fixes.

The rework we are doing in Anzio is very expansive, so if you are interested on giving us a hand to make a better work, this is our Patreon channel. All the money raised from this will be spent to make a better game.

Also you can stay in touch with us through our Discord server.



Thank you all,

Marco