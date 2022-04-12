 Skip to content

Easy Red 2 update for 12 April 2022

Update 1.0.8 - Continuing Anzio rework + many fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

here's the main changelogs since last update:

New Features:
•Added new Stone Pine tree.
•Added new Anzio hotel.
•Added tank holes (Make sure to enable them in graphic settings)
•Added automatic multiplayer authentication using Steam account.

Fixes:
•Improved performance on Decals.
•Official server is now always active.
•Fixed placement of some buildings and props.
•Fixed a bug where editor missions were duplicated.
•Fixed a wrong squad order when spawning inside some vehicles.
•Many other fixes.

The rework we are doing in Anzio is very expansive, so if you are interested on giving us a hand to make a better work, this is our Patreon channel. All the money raised from this will be spent to make a better game.

Also you can stay in touch with us through our Discord server.

Thank you all,
Marco

