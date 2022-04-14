 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Unplugged update for 14 April 2022

Shred on new tracks with the Riff Pack! Out now!

Share · View all patches · Build 8542654 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Riff Pack DLC for Unplugged: Air Guitar is out now! This additional bundle features four crushing rock tracks from the legendary Gossip, Muse, Rob Zombie, and Slayer for $5.99/€5,99.

Jump in now and shred your way to the top of the leaderboards for these epic new tracks!

RIFF PACK DLC includes:

  • Gossip - Standing In The Way of Control
  • Muse - Won't Stand Down
  • Rob Zombie - Crow Killer Blues
  • Slayer - South of Heaven

To stay tuned on anything Unplugged, join the Discord community and jam with fellow rockstars!

Changed files in this update

Unplugged Content Depot 1623391
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.