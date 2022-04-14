Shred on new tracks with the Riff Pack! Out now!

Share · View all patches · Build 8542654 · Last edited 14 April 2022 – 17:09:18 UTC by Wendy

The Riff Pack DLC for Unplugged: Air Guitar is out now! This additional bundle features four crushing rock tracks from the legendary Gossip, Muse, Rob Zombie, and Slayer for $5.99/€5,99.

Jump in now and shred your way to the top of the leaderboards for these epic new tracks!

RIFF PACK DLC includes:

Gossip - Standing In The Way of Control

Muse - Won't Stand Down

Rob Zombie - Crow Killer Blues

Slayer - South of Heaven

To stay tuned on anything Unplugged, join the Discord community and jam with fellow rockstars!