Celebrating The 2 Year Anniversary With a Special Gift!

Hey, Deadsiders!

April 14th marks the 2 year anniversary of Deadside.

2 years ago we launched the game in Early Access on Steam. We wish all of you (and ourselves) a Happy Birthday! On this occasion, we have prepared a special gift for you.

For months, your ration has consisted mainly of boring stuff like canned beans and porridges. Knowing that, we at Bad Pixel decided to pamper you with a dessert: a delicious post-apocalyptic birthday cake. However, evil scavengers (bots, basically) intercepted the cake delivery. Kill the AI-controlled bad guys to drop yourself a sweet slice out of them.

[table noborder=1]

[th] ---[/th]

[th]The cake is a new in-game item that replenishes the satiety meter, just like regular food does.[/th]

[/table]

Deadside came a long way since 2020. In 2021, Bad Pixel joined the tinyBuild family to enhance the publishing and marketing efforts. We also joined forces with Demagic Games which allows us to consistently improve the development process. The constant growth of the project is ensured by the support from the community which is obviously invaluable for us. It doesn't matter if you have hundreds of hours under your belt or you just created your first character—you are a part of the community which is the most important thing that we as a team have. Thank you so much for motivating and inspiring us. All this would absolutely not be possible without you. And to make this all sounds less formal—keep being salty guys, we love the pressure! But please show some appreciation too sometimes.

Happy Birthday, Deadsiders!

⚠️ IMPORTANT! ⚠️ We rolled out Hotfix 0.2.8.X which fixes the error that caused the game to crash in some occasions. During the deployment of the hotfix, the servers may be temporarily unavailable.

The game client needs to be updated.

Join other survivors:

