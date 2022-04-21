v1.1.21 Update - Including Planetary Supremacy campaign

We're releasing a new update for Battlesector, accompanying the release of the Necrons DLC.

The release of Necrons is imminent (just a few minutes now, it will be releasing exactly at 5 pm GMT), but we're making a separate post containing the changelog for the update that accompanies the DLC.

The highlight of this update is of course the addition of the first version of the Planetary Supremacy campaign.

We are extremely interested in hearing your feedback. This is just the first release, but Black Lab Games is fully committed in further developing Planetary Supremacy according to your feedback and expanding it with new content and features, so we want to hear from you. As such, we have dedicated a brand new sub-section of the Slitherine forum where we collect feedback. If you would like to help us improve Planetary Supremacy, please come to this forum section and let us know what you think.

Changes

Support for the Necron Faction Pack. For sixty million years, the Necrons have slept in their tombs. Now they come to Battlesector! 14 new units, including the Overlord, Flayed Ones & Skorpekh Destroyers, with dozens of deadly new weapons and special abilities, such as Reanimation Protocols that revives dead units.

Use HQ Commands to call in the deadly Doom Scythe, to deliver doom from above.

Support for the 'Planetary Supremacy' skirmish campaign. Three factions fight for control of a planet. Eliminate the bases of your opponents to win.

Battles take place on entirely new procedurally generated maps.

Capture resource locations to boost your army.

'Fast Forward' and 'Skip' button settings are retained in subsequent turns

AI turns now take much less time, particulary when Fast Forward/Skip is used

Added a visualisation of the optimal range of the primary weapon when selecting a unit's destination

Added a new damage type, Acid, which causes a multi-turn status effect, Corrosion. This functions similar to Poison against organic units but instead applies to mechanical units. Changed Tyranofex Acid Splay to do Acid damage.

Balancing

Reduced the Evasion gained from the Adepta Sororitas Devotion faction trait from 0.3 to 0.25 per Momentum

Reduced Seraphim Grace Evasion bonus to 10

Adjusted the starting position of some Tyranid monsters near the Battle Sisters in Battle for Angels Fall

Increased Hand Flamer (and variants) AP to 2 and shots to 8

Bug Fixes