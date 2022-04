Because the game is ready. And because I am impatient. Sea of Dreams is available now!

“Prepare yourself for a pleasant stay aboard the Sea of Dreams. An iconic journey on the theme of the 1940s.”. This is what you may have read before getting on the boat. But as you can imagine. This is not going to go as planned.

The release of the OST is a bit delayed compared to the release of the game. But it happens!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1690210/Sea_of_Dreams/