Patch 1.1 is out!

Hello friends!

Thank you for over 3000 downloads! Are you all having fun with the game? For us at BWG this is a huge success, and we hope this excitement can be shared with you.

Today we published a small patch.

added a disclaimer at the start of the game that the Quickmenu can be accessed by hovering the mouse cursor at the top of the screen; and also that it can be shown permanently via the settings menu

added an optional darker textbox that can be activated via the settings menu for higher contrast

added a brand new CG for the Yamamii arc

fixed various typos

Did you know that the textbox opacity can be adjusted freely in the settings as well? If you have trouble reading the text on brighter backgrounds, please do check that out.

We wish you all a wonderful day~