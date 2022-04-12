Test Branch Update! (Beta 4.0.2)

Changelog
Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).
New content/features
- Added an option to toggle planning assets randomization (disabled by default on lower quality levels)
Improvements
- Optimized map generation
- Changed the default texture quality from low to normal in low global quality level
- Changed the shop button color in the setup screen
- Updated translations
Fixes
- Fixed mission loading when one of the characters has a deprecated skill equipped
- Fixed the selected language not being applied properly
- Fixed weapons, grenades, shields overlapping each other on the equipment rack
- Fixed the "Vigilance" skill close vision range modifiers
Reminder: switching to the test branch
In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".
The game then should automatically update to the test version.
To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.
Changed depots in debug branch