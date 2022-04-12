Test Branch Update! (Beta 4.0.2)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

New content/features

Added an option to toggle planning assets randomization (disabled by default on lower quality levels)

Improvements

Optimized map generation

Changed the default texture quality from low to normal in low global quality level

Changed the shop button color in the setup screen

Updated translations

Fixes

Fixed mission loading when one of the characters has a deprecated skill equipped

Fixed the selected language not being applied properly

Fixed weapons, grenades, shields overlapping each other on the equipment rack

Fixed the "Vigilance" skill close vision range modifiers

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".

Select the "BETAS" tab.

Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.