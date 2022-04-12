Day 2 Patch!

This patch has a few changes that will reduce the game's CPU usage by about 20%

The major things you might notice are:

A fixed 45FPS (that is more stable as well), as opposed to the original smoothed system which had potential for dramatic spikes, and most importantly, used a lot of resources to render frames that weren't needed, especially in an old school game like this. crystals no longer rotate in-place (having 600 actors all firing off continuous movement instructions at all times was a little burdensome on the system, who knew!) A slightly more aggressive draw distance culling, which is the system where objects disappear from screen the further away you get.

For example: small objects like plates and spoons disappear first, followed by medium ones like barrels when you get a little farther away than that, and at very long ranges large ones such as trees.