Happy Twitch 1 Year Anniversary!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey Drifters!

On behalf of the WHOLE team here at Torque Drift, we wanted to give y’all a HUGE thank you for the overwhelming support over the last year (and a bit!) on our streaming journey!

It’s been an absolute ride hanging out and getting to know all our incredible players – The Q&As, getting schooled (mainly Billy) in our stream battles, epic tournaments and spectator moments, INSANELYYYY creative liveries y’all put hours into, and most importantly… that feeling of just seeing HEY TD! in our chats

To celebrate our 1st Anniversary on Twitch, we’re dropping 3x (not cold) Garlic Bread Stickers in your Special Offers tab for FREE, and a little something exclusive – for the month of April, a special chase challenge will be available for subscribers ONLY, with one of the rewards being our FIRST community chosen title ever: ’DOOR COLLECTOR'

The Twitch 1 Year Anniversary event will run from April 1, 12AM UTC – April 30, 11PM UTC, so get your subs IN and your COLD GARLIC BREAD STICKERS slapped ON!

Again, thank you to the best community we could ever ask for <3

Here’s to another awesome year with y’all, STAY SIDEWAYS GANG!

– Torque Drift Fam