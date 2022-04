Soldiers!

Easter is here and instead of hunting for eggs, you hunt your enemy with eggs!

Join the Easter celebration and get thousands of credits!

OBJECTIVE:*

All your soldiers deploy with eggs, get 3 PvP kills with eggs during the event and reap the rewards when it concludes!**

REWARD:

10.000 CREDITS

GET READY TO BREAK A FEW EGGS!

* Event runs from 12th Apr. to 19th Apr. 10AM CEST

** Rewards are given out within 48 hours of event conclusion. Only PvP kills count.