Beta Update 2022/4/12

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This is Beta version, we cannot guarantee compatibility of save data, etc.

before playing the beta version,

Users\username\AppData\LocalLow\59Studio\WizardryFoV2\savedata

You can back up your saved data from above location.

If you agree to the above, right click on "Wizardry: The Five Ordeals" in the Steam library, select properties, and enter the password "IReadAnnounce" in the beta tab. The "publicbeta" version can be selected. This will automatically update the system, and you can also return to the current normal version by selecting no beta from the Beta tab. However, we will not be able to provide support for data corruption caused by version inconsistencies due to the use of this switch.

New

Keypad available only while moving.

If summoned monsters are present, they will be displayed while moving.

When extract stackable consumables from an item box, the number of items now can be specified.

When "Organize Items" is executed in an item box, the stackable consumables should be merged.

Updates

Shortened the message wait of all events in the labyrinth.

Fixed the cursor position when adding other members to the party in the labyrinth.

Items that cannot be used are now grayed out on the screen for using items while camping.

The current number of stackable consumables is displayed in the menu as much as possible.

Changed the layout of the SD UI's Monster Dictonary display.

Fixes