Solitaire Expeditions update for 12 April 2022

Variant #114: Rainbow II

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It was recently reported that the rules for Rainbow were incomplete. In fixing those, I realized that there are actually two common solitaire variants that are called 'Rainbow'.

One 'Rainbow' variant allows building on the tableau regardless of suit. This is the variant that has always been in Solitaire Expeditions. I updated the rules on this variant to be complete.

The other 'Rainbow' variant is identical to Canfield except that you turn over cards one at a time and are allowed two redeals. I have added this variant under the name 'Rainbow II'.

