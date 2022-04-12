April 13th 2022 Weekly Maintenance Schedule & Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8540005 · Last edited 12 April 2022 – 02:09:05 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Attention Chasers!

Please check the weekly maintenance schedule below.

The following patch note pertains to contents that will be updated during the (UTC+0) April 13th, 2022 Weekly Maintenance.

Maintenance will happen during the following times:



1. Conquest Revamp

In order to have a wider variety of Karma and allow more room for turnarounds, we are changing the following:

Conquest now takes the best 2 out of 3 instead of a single match.

The team that has lost the 1st round now gets a ‘Vengeful Chaser’ buff at the start of the 2nd round. This buff will be gone in the 3rd round.

Certain period of time needs to pass before a zone can be conquered.

If there is a large gap of conquest points between the two teams, the team with higher conquest points will have a debuff inside the conquest zone.

The team with lower conquest points will respawn at a faster rate.

If the match timer is 20 seconds or under, the timer will stop if any of the losing team members are in the conquest zone or in control of the conquest zone.

You can play the revamped Conquest in Event Mode.

2. Karma Balance

[Sword Taliah]

Dash Attack

Extended chase window by 0.2 seconds

Reduced delay in moving after attack by 0.2 seconds

[Diabolic Witch]

Meteor

Added a 0.2 second delay to enemies being slowed down

Increased delay after use by 0.34 seconds

[Blazing Fist]

Dash Attack

Extended chase window by 0.2 seconds

Reduced delay in moving after attack by 0.13 seconds

[Dual Soul]

Rend

Reduced bleed damage by 15%

[Sacred Guardian]

Dash Attack

Extended chase window by 0.2 seconds

Reduced delay in moving after attack by 0.5 seconds

Gigantic Swing

Increased stun duration by 0.5 seconds

Ultimate Swing

Increased stun duration by 1 second

[Ruler of Darkness]

Dash Attack

Extended chase window by 0.2 seconds

Reduced delay in moving after attack by 0.15 seconds

[Soul of Magus]

Star Tempest

Increased projectile damage by 10%

[Aegis Knight]

Shield Counter

Reduced counter attack damage by 20%

Shield Pull

Reduced number of enemy hit when shield returns

Fixed the issue where break damage was higher in melee range when shield returns

[Lightning Fang]

Dimension Slash

Increased damage by 10%

Lightning Storm

Increased damage by 10%

Reduced distance traveled after landing by 25%

Lightning Drop

Increased damage by 10%

[Desperado]

Command Aim Attack (RMB+LMB)

Reduced damage by 20%

Increased stamina cost by 50%

Reduced projectile speed by 10%

Reduced range by 10%

3. Event Mode – 2vs2 Conquest

Previous event mode Destruction will end, and 2vs2 Conquest will be applied for the new event mode.

‘Play Event Battle Mission’ will be added to the weekly quest which will reward ‘Emote Random Cube’.

Emote Random Cube will reward one of the below Emotes with equal rates.

Content: Crab Legs, Shuffle, Forgive Me!, Love You, T Pose, Mime, Pop & Lock, Sad, Like, Lit, Dark Meditation, and Salute.

4. Improvements

Improved character status effect to be more visible.

Improved Chase UI to not appear if attacked when Chase was possible.

Improved PVE reward window to show detailed descriptions of items that drop in that dungeon.

Improved camera to follow ranged Karma when they Chase attack enemies off-screen.

5. Bug Fixes