Survive Me Miolhr update for 12 April 2022

Patch 19.4.6

Patch 19.4.6 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Welcome Miolhrians!!

Hammer required for a few fixes this week! More about the next update? No just some patch notes...

Check below...

  • Much needed fixes to tutorial and help for new players!

    • Updated Crafting devices all over Miolhria!
    • Life Abilities Update Bash can now be obtained!
    • Bash (Life Ability) allows you to break open locked doors!
    • New Pet Added to Miolhria!
    • Multiple Items fixes and added to loot found!
    • NEW Pressure Ability Updated for NEW Mio'la'mon pets!
    • Multiple Mio'la'mon pets updated abilities and Stats!
    • Life Hud now shows your HP meter with number! (Fix)
    • Fixed Inventory spacing and Text Tutorial!
    • Full Screen(F4) and Reset(F5) can now be used in game!
    • Only 1 Passive Ability can be active at a time!

  • All Loot locations updated with more items to spawn!

    • New Main Quest(s) and Updated Quest(s)!
    • UI Updated! (Much needed feedback thank testers!)
    • More Environmental fixes!
    • Multiple fixes to capturable pets!
    • Multiple spawn locations Updated!
    • New Pets and Crystal Fusions Added! (Update 19.5)
    • Multiple Audio Fixes! (New Audio + Updated Audio)
    • Controller Controls updated! (minor adjustments to looking up and down with bumpers)

More to come!

...that is all for now Miolhrians!

Have a Great Night and Survive Well!

Miolhr Company

