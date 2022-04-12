Patch 19.4.6

Welcome Miolhrians!!
Hammer required for a few fixes this week! More about the next update? No just some patch notes...
Check below...
Much needed fixes to tutorial and help for new players!
- Updated Crafting devices all over Miolhria!
- Life Abilities Update Bash can now be obtained!
- Bash (Life Ability) allows you to break open locked doors!
- New Pet Added to Miolhria!
- Multiple Items fixes and added to loot found!
- NEW Pressure Ability Updated for NEW Mio'la'mon pets!
- Multiple Mio'la'mon pets updated abilities and Stats!
- Life Hud now shows your HP meter with number! (Fix)
- Fixed Inventory spacing and Text Tutorial!
- Full Screen(F4) and Reset(F5) can now be used in game!
- Only 1 Passive Ability can be active at a time!
All Loot locations updated with more items to spawn!
- New Main Quest(s) and Updated Quest(s)!
- UI Updated! (Much needed feedback thank testers!)
- More Environmental fixes!
- Multiple fixes to capturable pets!
- Multiple spawn locations Updated!
- New Pets and Crystal Fusions Added! (Update 19.5)
- Multiple Audio Fixes! (New Audio + Updated Audio)
- Controller Controls updated! (minor adjustments to looking up and down with bumpers)
More to come!
...that is all for now Miolhrians!
Have a Great Night and Survive Well!
Miolhr Company
