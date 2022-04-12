Patch 19.4.6

Share · View all patches · Build 8539857 · Last edited 12 April 2022 – 00:52:03 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Welcome Miolhrians!!

Hammer required for a few fixes this week! More about the next update? No just some patch notes...

Check below...

Much needed fixes to tutorial and help for new players!

Updated Crafting devices all over Miolhria!

Life Abilities Update Bash can now be obtained!

Bash (Life Ability) allows you to break open locked doors!

New Pet Added to Miolhria!

Multiple Items fixes and added to loot found!

NEW Pressure Ability Updated for NEW Mio'la'mon pets!

Multiple Mio'la'mon pets updated abilities and Stats!

Life Hud now shows your HP meter with number! (Fix)

Fixed Inventory spacing and Text Tutorial!

Full Screen(F4) and Reset(F5) can now be used in game!

Only 1 Passive Ability can be active at a time!

All Loot locations updated with more items to spawn!

New Main Quest(s) and Updated Quest(s)!

UI Updated! (Much needed feedback thank testers!)

More Environmental fixes!

Multiple fixes to capturable pets!

Multiple spawn locations Updated!

New Pets and Crystal Fusions Added! (Update 19.5)

Multiple Audio Fixes! (New Audio + Updated Audio)

Controller Controls updated! (minor adjustments to looking up and down with bumpers)



More to come!

...that is all for now Miolhrians!

Have a Great Night and Survive Well!

Miolhr Company