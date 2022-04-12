Patch Notes - v0.1.4

How's it going, grass family?

Today's update is slated for release tonight - April 11th, 2022 @ 8PM ET / 5PM PT

Scores should not be affected at all.

PATCH NOTES

Leaderboard Visibility

The Leaderboard can be viewed by clicking on the "Lifetime Score / Longest Session" banner on the Main Menu. To better communicate this, the banner now changes color when you hover the cursor over it.

Reset Score Button

The Leaderboard panel now features a "Reset Score" button. Clicking this button will prompt players to confirm that they want to Reset their stats. If you click "YES" on this prompt, your stats will be reset completely, including your Leaderboard placement. You will retain your Achievement, however.

Players can use this feature to repair their scores if something breaks, so... Kind of helpful? Maybe? I don't know.

Leaderboard Formatting Errors

There was a formatting error with Leaderboard entries, due to the way time is handled in Unity / C#. Anyway, I fixed it.

Leaderboard Overflow Errors

Since we have a bunch of Leaderboard entries, it gave me the opportunity to see that the "You" section of the Leaderboard overflows by a single entry. I fixed this, along with changing the "Global" section name to "Top 8".

FINAL THOUGHTS

I just want to be totally transparent here - When it comes to the Leaderboards, there is a global limitation that everyone should be aware of.

Due to the constraints of how Steam stores their statistics (ints, amirite?), the maximum value of time that can display on the Global Leaderboard is in the vicinity of 545 hours. While that's a lot of grass-touching, I'm almost certain that some of you "flick-shot b-hopping twitch pros" will persevere for days at a time, just to push the limits of what's humanly possible.

By all means, go ahead and do this. I'm just telling you up front that somewhere around 545 hours is the limit for globally recorded times (the local timer is capable of storing larger values).

I'm going to try and figure out some creative ways to extend this limitation, but until I can figure that out... It is what it is.

That's all for now. Thanks again, and happy grass-touching!