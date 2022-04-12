 Skip to content

B.I.O.T.A. update for 12 April 2022

B.I.O.T.A. is now available to play!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Get B.I.O.T.A. with a 10% off launch discount and explore mining colony infected by an alien plague.

With 8 playable characters, a story campaign, arcade levels, and additional game modes, B.I.O.T.A. mixes the charm of retro games with modern-day convenience like the full controller support and saving anywhere. Our goal was to create an ultimate throwback for everyone who enjoys (or wants to discover) the retro vibes of 8-bit consoles and the first PCs from the early 90s’.

Check out our launch trailer:

We hope you'll enjoy the game, leave a review, and share it with your friends!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1640320/BIOTA/

