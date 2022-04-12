Rundown 6.5 Destination://EXTENDED out now!

Three new expeditions are now available in The Complex – BX, CX, and DX – and as you may have understood by now this extended rundown is a bit special. Instead of going deeper in each tier, these new challenges are located on the side of the already available expeditions. You need to find out for yourself why we choose this path but veterans of GTFO will probably realize what’s going on in The Complex by completing the expeditions.
This brings the total expeditions in this rundown to 13, which makes it one of the most packed rundowns to date. So get your squad together and tackle the new challenges.
NEW FEATURES & CHANGES
- New Danger detected in The Complex
- Added three new Extended Expeditions: BX, CX, & DX
- Added Vanity Reward for completing all three new Extended Expeditions
- Added startup page consenting to the EULA and Privacy Policy
- Added partial Steam Deck support
BUG FIXES
- Minor performance improvement in the Dimensions
- Fixed bug where enemies would rubber band up and down ladders
