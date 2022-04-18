Algebra Ridge - Anniversary Update

Happy birthday to Algebra Ridge! Originally released in November 30... Wait. November 30? We're not even close to November 30! Either I'm too late for the first anniversary, or way ahead of myself for the second... Regardless, Algebra Ridge has finally had it's first major update! What's included? Full controller support, a remade UI and tons, TONS of optimizations and bug fixes!

Here's what you need to know:

Added full controller support.

Added a new game over screen for a certain scenario.

Added an option to enable/disable game's custom cursor.

Boot time should now be close to instant across most platforms.

Main menu has received a visual overhaul.

General dialogue improvements / changes.

Graphics should look less pixelated with lower resolution screens.

Updated a few backgrounds with a snowy touch.

A certain crow looks a lot more like a crow rather than a pigeon.

Reduced overall game size by downscaling unnecessarily large sprites and compressing sounds.

UI has been improved throughout the game.

Card icons have been redrawn.

Settings, Results, Upgrade and Exit boxes have been rounded and resized.

Main menu is now centered.

An icon now appears after leaving settings screen, indicating that your settings have been saved.

The 'F4' key can now be used to switch between fullscreen and windowed mode.

Game will now remember user preferences for window mode.

Fixed game over screen lagging the game indefinitely.

Fixed results screen showing up twice upon winning a quiz.

Also this update maayybe makes the game compatible with Steam Deck, but until it gets tested, it's just a theory. An ALGEBRA RIDGE THEORY! Thanks for reading!