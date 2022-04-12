Release 31 Patch notes

Ceres Awakens
- Ceres Awakens is back with increased rewards.
- While this event is active the XP and Credits Boost will apply to this game mode.
- Ceres outfit bundles and spring captain tints are back on the market.
Turbo TDM
- Added Rings of Saturn day and night variants to the Turbo TDM map rotation
Performance Adjustments
- Attempted fix for invisible incoming projectiles.
- Capped framerate to 60. This should reduce gpu strain on PC.
