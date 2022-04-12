 Skip to content

Dreadnought update for 12 April 2022

Release 31 Patch notes

Ceres Awakens

  • Ceres Awakens is back with increased rewards.
  • While this event is active the XP and Credits Boost will apply to this game mode.
  • Ceres outfit bundles and spring captain tints are back on the market.
  • Please visit this link about Ceres Awakens

Turbo TDM

  • Added Rings of Saturn day and night variants to the Turbo TDM map rotation

Performance Adjustments

  • Attempted fix for invisible incoming projectiles.
  • Capped framerate to 60. This should reduce gpu strain on PC.

