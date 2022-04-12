Dear Biped players,

We are happy to announce a new update for Biped Online COOP. You have asked us to add a possibility for players from different countries to play together and we have added it.

Now you could choose a region at the online COOP and play together at one region. Isn’t it fun?

Unfortunately, such option is not available for China due to the Great Chinese Firewall. Fortunately, there are good news there as well: we have added Chinese – only server and now Chinese players won’t have any issues with Online COOP. We are sorry it took us so long to fix it but we made it at the end.

And last but not the least - a small reminder: Level Editor is available at the game and thanks to our awesome community there is a number of new levels there. Don’t hesitate to try it out now and vote there.

We hope that you will enjoy the update.