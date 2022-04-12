Happy Birthday, Nigate Tale!

Hello there, unexpected heroes!

We’re super glad to say that we successfully passed the first year of Early Access with just the right amount of disasters and unforeseen events, also complying with our development roadmap. The project continues on at a good pace even with the difficulties of working in the midst of a global pandemic; the team is very motivated, our player base keeps growing, and thanks to your positive, enriching feedback, we all are starting to peer at the definitive form of this miracle we called Nigate Tale.

But that’s not the only thing we wanted to share with you on this special day: a new update is now available for download! We’re bringing back the Darkmoon special room, as well as the feature that allows Roy to carry more than one pet at a time. In addition to this, the team has optimized several aspects of the gameplay, including the AI of the enemies, and fixed some persistent bugs.

Optimized:

Models in cinematic scenes.

Spawn locations of the castle monsters.

Game collisions in some areas of the map.

Monsters’ behavior in their special forms.

Fixed:

The marks that unlocked new perks have changed a bit and they’re now free from bugs.

All the illustrations of monsters have been updated.

Now enemies won’t spawn on traps in any room.

Some localization issues have been solved in all our translations.

We’ll be announcing a few more surprises in the following weeks, so stay tuned to learn more about this extended celebration of the first anniversary of Nigate Tale. Don’t forget to come by our community server on Discord to share game tips with other players and chat with us from time to time. Also, we’d be happy to see you join the conversation about the game on Twitter!

Have a great day!

Hermit Games & 2P Games