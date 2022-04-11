Mac version of new update posted live

Tooltips: are now integrated into the game. Pressing "T" will hide and show them. Mouseover items to get new updated information on various new upgrades and controls for launching aircraft.

Tactical: button has been integrated on lower right side of screen which shows a quick guide on how to deal with incoming Aircraft, Ships and Subs.

The manual: was not updated so please use the tooltips for the new additional information. Will fix manual with current info next update.

Your Inventory: F18s, Hawkeye, UH60 and 58D helicopters now all have upgrade capabilities and can now all be launched by using the number keys shown below. You can still launch the Hawkeye and F18's from the deck icons if you wish.

1 = Launch F18s on runway 1

2 = Launch F18s on runway 2

3 = Launch Hawkeye

4 = Launch UH60

5 = Launch OH 58D's

Camera Changes

The cameras to view the F18's in flight and Destroyer's has now changed as follows using keys 6,7,8,9 and 0.

6 = View F18's in air (keep pressing 6 to cycle through all your F18's in the air)

7 = View Hawkeye in air (use scroll wheel to zoom in and out, hold left mouse button to move camera, click right mouse button to re-center camera)

8 = View OH 58D Helicopters (keep pressing 8 to cycle through all of them)

9 = View Destroyer's (keep pressing 9 to cycle through all of them)

0 = RESET camera back to Carrier

Launch Status Symbols: have been added on the lower left of screen to indicate when Runway 1, Runway 2 and your Hawkeye are ready to launch.

Camera's: have been added to all aircraft and helicopters (smoother camera view in the works). The Hawkeye Camera allows you to zoom in and out and rotate for a long range view of battlefield

New Upgrades: include Shields for all your aircraft and helicopters, ejection seat upgrades, Motor upgrades for your attack helicopters, Extended Fuel for Hawkeye (longer flight times) and more.

