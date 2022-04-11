Superfly v0.10.2 Update

We're back with another update for Superfly! This is only a minor update, focused on fixing bugs and adding social features. The main new feature is a brand new leaderboard! All those gears you collect in game will now be reflected on our website. Compete with your fellow VR users and friends to see who can get the most gears!

Updates have been slow recently because we're focusing most of our effort on porting Superfly to the Oculus Quest. We're making good progress: the port should be ready sometime between May and July! The Quest version will be almost the same as the Steam version, with a couple minor differences. First, the Quest version will have improved controls and hand physics, as we're updating our input code to incorporate years of new technology in VR. Second, the Quest version will have significantly worse graphics quality - this is a necessary compromise to get decent FPS, as the Quest is much less powerful than a PC. Once we have the Quest version, we'll try to copy these improvements to controls and performance to the Steam version (though we won't lower the graphics quality of the Steam version), so everyone will end up with the best of Superfly.

Once we have an prototype for the Quest port, we plan to run a large beta test to try and find all the remaining bugs and performance issues. If you have an Oculus Quest and you're interested in joining this beta, join our Discord and keep an ear out for announcements!

Changelog: