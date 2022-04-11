Economy Update - Farms, Colonies, New Buildings and More!

It has been quite a road so far.

We went from a little atom spinning around a ring, to a massive space game that offers procedural generation, and real time saving and loading... in a limitless, massive universe.

We have so much planned for you all, and we hope you join us on this epic journey!

Thank you all so much for your support, your bug reports and your feedback!

This new update brings a mass of new items, features and changes.

There will be many bugs! Let us know if you find one!

Amongst these features:

A completely redesigned building art style. I greatly improved the art style!

Plants, seeding harvesting - we have 3 so far! Its all I could draw in the time I had!

Ice and water!

Colonies and population!

A market! Sales, purchasing!

Workers and worker requirements in buildings!

Liquid storage and liquid transportation!

The Arbalast Turret now can be damaged, and draws enemy fire when it hits them.

Replaced floors, with corridors, walls with corners, doors with the docking bay (In anticipation for station interiors over the next little while!

The list goes on and on!

We fixed hundreds of bugs, so many I can't begin to list them all, but to name a few:

Buildings disappeared sometimes.

Various causes of game crashes.

Asteroids not respawning in the same place

some settings didn't save

some buildings loaded as the wrong building

Jump in and give it a try! For the cost of a coffee you can join what will some day be one of the largest space adventure games ever made!

Have a great time! And thank you all for stopping by!