Update v1.0.7 is here!

We are happy to announce that a new version of CounterAttack has been released!

This version has separate highscore boards than the previous version.

New

5 new attachments + 1 secret

Fixes

Fixed Top Gun and Marked for Death not functional

Fixed detection issues in the solar level.

Fixed Intuition to match the description.

Fixed Focused Precognition’s description.

Fix various visual issues in the enemy database.

Fixed enemy placement issues on tank level.

Changes

Increased the maximum supported highscore

Tweaked enemy placement on some levels.

Improved the error message when players can’t connect.