Airmen 1.23.2: Drum Cannons

This week's update adds a new weapon and a firepower mechanic to help support ineffective ship designs. The new Drum Cannon has a unique hull edge mounting but otherwise functions similarly to a battery cannon. The weapon uses a new placement style being easily mounted on the side of a ship and firing out from it rather than most weapons' top mount style or necessity for an interior space.

The Drum Cannon has a limited rotation compared to its battery counterpart so, to help keep it relevant on less mobile ships, the new firepower incentive system has been added. Many of the broadsiding weapons including blast cannons, double auto turrets, and the drum cannon now benefit from the Paired Broadsider firepower incentive. When these weapons are placed with a matching broadside oriented cannon facing the opposite direction, the firepower cost of both will be high discounted. The magnitude of this bonus has been set to near maximum for now and negates almost the entire firepower cost of the second cannon.

Major Features

Added the Drum Cannon.

Added firepower incentives for placing pairs of opposed broadsiding weapons for Drum Cannons, Gatling Cannons, Blast Cannons, and Double Auto Turrets.

Minor Features