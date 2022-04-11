 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Aim Lab update for 11 April 2022

VCT Masters 1 Contest

Share · View all patches · Build 8533250 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Aim Lab is giving players around the world, regardless of skill level, an opportunity to win cash prizes. We’ve created 4 brand new tasks that will help VALORANT players practice and improve their skills.

Instead of rewarding players with the highest scores, we’re rewarding players for practicing. After each task run, players will receive 1 entry into our draw to win 1 of 25, $200 cash prizes.

Date: NOW through April 24, 2022 at 11:59PM EST

THE TASKS:

VCT Fracture Operator
Train your Operator flicking skills by quick zooming and sniping the peeking targets on the map Fracture

VCT Fracture Wallpeek
Train your quick wall peeking skills by taking turns strafing and shooting a target on the left and right side from the A site on Fracture

VCT Split Wallpeek
Train your quick wall peeking skills by taking turns strafing and shooting a target on the left and right side from the A site on Split

VCT Haven Wallpeek
Train your Haven A site wall peeking skills by shooting the 2 targets on the left and right side

Changed depots in devtest1 branch

View more data in app history for build 8533250
Aim Lab Content Depot 714011
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.