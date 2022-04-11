VCT Masters 1 Contest

Share · View all patches · Build 8533250 · Last edited 11 April 2022 – 03:09:07 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Aim Lab is giving players around the world, regardless of skill level, an opportunity to win cash prizes. We’ve created 4 brand new tasks that will help VALORANT players practice and improve their skills.

Instead of rewarding players with the highest scores, we’re rewarding players for practicing. After each task run, players will receive 1 entry into our draw to win 1 of 25, $200 cash prizes.

Date: NOW through April 24, 2022 at 11:59PM EST

THE TASKS:

VCT Fracture Operator

Train your Operator flicking skills by quick zooming and sniping the peeking targets on the map Fracture

VCT Fracture Wallpeek

Train your quick wall peeking skills by taking turns strafing and shooting a target on the left and right side from the A site on Fracture

VCT Split Wallpeek

Train your quick wall peeking skills by taking turns strafing and shooting a target on the left and right side from the A site on Split

VCT Haven Wallpeek

Train your Haven A site wall peeking skills by shooting the 2 targets on the left and right side