VCT Masters 1 Contest

Aim Lab is giving players around the world, regardless of skill level, an opportunity to win cash prizes. We’ve created 4 brand new tasks that will help VALORANT players practice and improve their skills.
Instead of rewarding players with the highest scores, we’re rewarding players for practicing. After each task run, players will receive 1 entry into our draw to win 1 of 25, $200 cash prizes.
Date: NOW through April 24, 2022 at 11:59PM EST
THE TASKS:
VCT Fracture Operator
Train your Operator flicking skills by quick zooming and sniping the peeking targets on the map Fracture
VCT Fracture Wallpeek
Train your quick wall peeking skills by taking turns strafing and shooting a target on the left and right side from the A site on Fracture
VCT Split Wallpeek
Train your quick wall peeking skills by taking turns strafing and shooting a target on the left and right side from the A site on Split
VCT Haven Wallpeek
Train your Haven A site wall peeking skills by shooting the 2 targets on the left and right side
