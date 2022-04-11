**

**

We are pleased to announce that the new update HERO TOURNAMENT is NOW AVAILABLE! (I'm gonna cry haha)

The Hero Tournament update brings an exciting inventory systems and a new funny and challenging story! Who Needs a Hero is a text-based game with RPG elements, and WE LOVE RPG! So fortunately this update comes with a huge improvement and enhancements for your experience.

So to bring this new experience for you, we had to take a hard decision to reset your save games. The reason is because this new update was no longer compatible with the previous version of the game. It's crucial that you start a new game, since the merchant and new characters will show early on. I really hope you understand, I'm really sorry! Lov you all heroes <3

Enough small talk, and lets to the update!

**

What's new?



Inventory and Shopping!**

For a better use of your coins and followers, we're adding a inventory system with 20 unique and comic items. Heroes will be able to buy items with gold coins, and those who want to be a evil hero, there's the black market to trade your followers for items too.





The items will have different effects such as: Increase your health, increase your strength, roll more dice in battles, evolve your pet, unlock new customs, unlock new dialogues, etc.



A New Story! New Characters!

We're adding 30 new characters with their own dialogues and story! Not all characters are listed below, but I know you will unlock everyone as a true hero.

4 New Scenarios

There will be 4 new scenarios: Underworld, Capital, Arena and Ocean. It's time to cross the Ocean, visit the Underworld to get stronger, buy items in the Capital and battle in the Arena to become the strongest hero in the world!

A New Ultra Legendary Sword

We're adding a new pog sword with a new feature. You will be able to enchant your Raw Sword with four Rare Gems: Fire, Ice, Fire and Ice, Dark.



Each gem has an unique skin and status/effect. And of course, a nice description for each one!



More customization and mounts to ride!

We're adding 5 new color and hairstyles, a new system to customize your armor color. And we cant forget about the mount to ride! But don't forget, to unlock certain mounts you need to choose wisely.

**

Quick word and future plans

**

We still have a lot of ideas that we want to implement, ideas that have already been posted here on Steam before. But we decided to go slower, we're always reading your feedback and reviews. So after this update, based on your feedback, we'll be studying the best features to be added in the next major update.

IMPORTANT: As I mentioned earlier, this is a new game that's no more compatible with the previous version. So all save games were reset. please don't be mad with me, I always want the best for you <3

**

**

Germany and Russian language

DLC 18+ with new hot images from the new characters

Save Slots

New UI to change your mount during the main menu

More dialogues to the Chat Followers



And don't forget to join our Hero Army! We're a family and would love to have you there!

You're the real heroes! Lov u all!