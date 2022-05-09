Patch Update 1.1.16

_"Ah, Monarchs!

Even though your Kingdom has been quiet lately, it's still a welcome sight to see you in full health. Your lands prosper through all the challenges you've overcome, and I can't even imagine what difficulties could hope to confron-"

Suddenly a storm picks up! It rushes through the fields, startling the mounts at the stable and knocking over many an archer. With it carries a voice on the wind.

"Ha Ha Ha, oh mortals... So complacent. That's no fun at all."

As the storm settles, you trudge through your lands, clearing the debris whipped up from the wind; there's one location that stands undisturbed; whatever could this mean?_

Hmm, well aside of some Shrine shenanigans, we also have some big news for you; there are now new difficulty settings for Kingdom Two Crowns! We heard you loud and clear when it came to different challenges for different folks, and we hope you enjoy setting up in peaceful or cursed lands. Thank you for being so patient in waiting for us to bring this feature. Please be sure to let us know what you think in the comments!

We'd love to see screenshots of your lands during these new settings or even play by plays of how you got through the toughest difficulty setting!

There are also some good balance changes and bug fixes listed below. If you encounter any issues or bugs, please get in touch with us via our support desk

Now, onto our beautiful bullet points!

Features

Added difficulty modes to Kingdom Two Crowns! You can now conquer your Kingdom in one of the following difficulty modes: Peaceful, Easy, Normal, Hard, and Cursed. The different modes will adjust the spawn rate of the Greed to your preference.

Norse Lands: There is something strange ab--ᛟᚢᛏ ᚦᛖ ᛊᛏᚨᚠᚠ ᚷᚱᚨᚾᛏᛖᛞ ᛒᛁ ᚦᛖ ᛚᛟᚲᛁ ᛊᚺᚱᛁᚾᛖ… ᚨᛊ ᛁᛟᚢ ᛈᛖᛖᚱ ᛁᚾᛏᛟ ᚦᛖ ᛊᛏᚨᚠᚠ ᛁᛟᚢ ᚲᚨᚾ ᚨᛚᛗᛟᛊᛏ ᚺᛖᚨᚱ ᚦᛖ ᚷᛟᛞ ᛟᚠ ᛗᛁᛊᚲᚺᛁᛖᚠ. ᛁᛊ ᚺᛖ… ᚲᚺᚢᚲᚲᛚᛁᛜ?

There is something strange ab--ᛟᚢᛏ ᚦᛖ ᛊᛏᚨᚠᚠ ᚷᚱᚨᚾᛏᛖᛞ ᛒᛁ ᚦᛖ ᛚᛟᚲᛁ ᛊᚺᚱᛁᚾᛖ… ᚨᛊ ᛁᛟᚢ ᛈᛖᛖᚱ ᛁᚾᛏᛟ ᚦᛖ ᛊᛏᚨᚠᚠ ᛁᛟᚢ ᚲᚨᚾ ᚨᛚᛗᛟᛊᛏ ᚺᛖᚨᚱ ᚦᛖ ᚷᛟᛞ ᛟᚠ ᛗᛁᛊᚲᚺᛁᛖᚠ. ᛁᛊ ᚺᛖ… ᚲᚺᚢᚲᚲᛚᛁᛜ? Norse Lands: The ghost will now teach new rulers how to purchase shields and activate the Shield wall.

Balance changes

The game will now give you an extra moment to recover your crown (or dog, in Dire Island) before the game is lost.

Greed portals will not open as easily when the ruler gallops past them.

Ballista towers are now taller. Their arrows will strike true and no longer get stuck in walls as often.

Farms will now deploy farmlands more quickly.

Small improvements to Knights and their Archers in combat.

Global fixes

We did another pass on patching up the coin purse - coins should no longer drop randomly without the ruler's consent. For real this time! (But do tell us if it still happens.)

We also fixed an issue that would sometimes cause some coins to turn invisible when making a payment in co-op mode, and an issue that would sometimes cause Players 2’s coin purse to stop working.

Your dog should no longer get so excited that it would sometimes disappear while howling at a blood moon.

Fixed an issue that made it impossible to switch back to a steed that was previously used by the ruler.

Fixed a bug where buildings would sometimes not spawn when revisiting an island in a later reign.

Fixed an issue that would cause abandoned bomb barrels and fire barrels to never be used again.

Fixed several visual issues with the coat of arms.

Norse Lands: The Crusher Greed and the wild boar should now collide properly with the Kelpie’s ice wall ability.

The Crusher Greed and the wild boar should now collide properly with the Kelpie’s ice wall ability. Norse Lands: Fixed several issues with Berserker potions and towers.

Fixed several issues with Berserker potions and towers. Norse Lands: Fixed an issue that would sometimes cause the ruler ability shrine to highlight and purchase a different item while the ruler is making a payment.

Fixed an issue that would sometimes cause the ruler ability shrine to highlight and purchase a different item while the ruler is making a payment. Minor visual improvements and bug fixes.

Multiplayer

Fixed several issues that could appear in online multiplayer with high latency.

Thank you to everyone who's sent feedback and bug reports for Kingdom Two Crowns. 🙏 Be sure to join our Discord and follow us on Twitter!

Onward and safe travels! 👑