0.25 - Dedicated Servers & Improvements

NEW Character Viewer, able to view character on right side of inventory

NEW Tool Cupboard, replaces the totem, authorize yourself to prevent players from being able to mallet your builds

NEW Dedicated Servers "We'll be rolling out more dedicated servers in the future, we're currently testing one; [US] East #1" please play on this and test out the stability of the server!

IMPROVED Wall Torches and Standing Torches now emit more light

IMPROVED Lock Picks now have equivalent health to doors

REMOVED Temporarily removed climbing system because of lack of stability and glitches throughout the map. We're working on reintroducing this feature in a later update