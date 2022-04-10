 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

BEACHED update for 10 April 2022

0.25 - Dedicated Servers & Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 8532409 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW Character Viewer, able to view character on right side of inventory
NEW Tool Cupboard, replaces the totem, authorize yourself to prevent players from being able to mallet your builds

NEW Dedicated Servers "We'll be rolling out more dedicated servers in the future, we're currently testing one; [US] East #1" please play on this and test out the stability of the server!

IMPROVED Wall Torches and Standing Torches now emit more light
IMPROVED Lock Picks now have equivalent health to doors

REMOVED Temporarily removed climbing system because of lack of stability and glitches throughout the map. We're working on reintroducing this feature in a later update

Changed files in this update

BEACHED Depot 1412191
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.