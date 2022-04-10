Update 1. 1.886

We are back with an update to fix some issues. Our focus now that we have done the big update released last week is to iron out as many of the issues as we can. We are really grateful to all of you for reporting the issues that you find!

Typing T in chat no longer triggers sending off text

Corrected typo in the result screen

Fixed issues where you would get stuck if having the fishing rod equipped while changing the direction of the river raft

Players don't rotate if pressing the mouse while they are sleeping

Game buttons are shown when you press back from the lobby

Fixed issues where the push to talk sometimes started unmuted. We are really keen on ironing out any issues with push to talk. If you still have issues, please let us know!

The killer is not among us now works in single player.

The list of public games refreshes every 10th second, so you don't have to keep pressing refresh to find a game.

Update the persistent data save, to make sure you keep hats and coins between game sessions (if you have lost some of your hard-earned coins or hat, message EtherealSamurai on our discord server).

1

And we also added a new super cool hat requested by Ravynia!