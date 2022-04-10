The Easter Event just launched and I've added a new enemy for the event. They are harder to encounter than other enemies but you get Easter eggs which you can open for special items and gear, and if your lucky enough you can find a gold version which drops a gold Easter egg which has a higher chance to give you the super rare drop!
Bug Fixes:
Fixed achievements not always working
Fixed Game Over scene not playing the right music
Fixed infinite item use glitch
Added:
added 7 new items for the Easter Event
added two new enemies Egg, Golden Egg
added achievement for the Easter event
Changed files in this update