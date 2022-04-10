The Easter Event just launched and I've added a new enemy for the event. They are harder to encounter than other enemies but you get Easter eggs which you can open for special items and gear, and if your lucky enough you can find a gold version which drops a gold Easter egg which has a higher chance to give you the super rare drop!

Bug Fixes:

Fixed achievements not always working

Fixed Game Over scene not playing the right music

Fixed infinite item use glitch

Added:

added 7 new items for the Easter Event

added two new enemies Egg, Golden Egg

added achievement for the Easter event