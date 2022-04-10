Hey Blasters,

Welcome to Beat the Machine: Rebooted patch 1.01. You’ll notice this patch is a light patch where we are fixing a couple bugs found during the launch week of Beat the Machine: Rebooted. We are also fixing an outdated tooltip for one of the abilities and noting the change that ability received as well.

Bugfixes:

Fixed a bug where some players were unable to unlock skins. Note: You may need to achieve them a second time to unlock them.

Fixed a bug where players would sometimes hear duplicate dialogue in the hub.

Fixed a bug where boomboxes would incorrectly detect if a player was inside of their hitbox. Hitbox size upped slightly.

Fixed a bug where players would skip the dialogue and hear a ghost dialogue faintly.

Fixed a bug where players would sometimes not hear music if they hit resume toward the end of a music track playing.

Fixed a bug where players would spawn in the incorrect location on Level 19: Protocol Arena

Fixed a bug where players on Level 22 would have an issue killing the generator on the far right.

Fixed a bug on Level 23 where timed rooms were dramatically lowered.

Fixed a bug on Level 23 where Generators had inconsistent health bars.

Fixed a bug where Boombox colliders were inconsistent.

Fixed a bug where hitting an enemy marked with Chilled, wouldn’t lower the cooldown of Volt Zap

Fixed a bug where Coherence was not lowering the cooldown of Frozen in Time or Protection Screen.

Fixed a bug where Afterburner, Volt Zap and Triple Threat were not being effected by passive cooldowns.

Fixed a bug where the Tutorial would sometimes fail in giving you the Triple Threat upgrade.

Other.

Skills:

Engine Burst:

This skill had a nasty tooltip error along with a small change all listed below:

-Damage increased from 18(+47% Damage) to 22(+55% Damage)

-Skill travels over 5 seconds, rather than just 1 second.

-Speed lowered from 225 to 60

-Lightning strikes every second it travels, rather than every second once arriving. Deals 1 extra tick of damage.

Time Capsule:

-Slow potency increased from 60% to 75%.

Nano Tornado:

-Stun duration increased from 2.25 to 2.25 (+0.1 seconds for every 17% rate of fire)

Defensive Protocol:

-New Effect: Healing converts to shielding now if you have reached max health during or upon activation of this ability.