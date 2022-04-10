 Skip to content

Out of Order update for 10 April 2022

V1.13.2 - Photosensitivity fix

V1.13.2 - Photosensitivity fix

Build 8532083

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This minor update addresses an issue regarding accessibility. It was brought to my attention that the checkmark animations displayed at the end of the level could be problematic for photo sensitive people. An option to disable it has been added, along with a change to the intuitiveness of a warning message.

ADDED - Photo sensitive mode in config file, allowing you to disable the rapid checkmark flashes when you win.
CHANGED - Warning message at bottom of screen when towers are going to explode has been updated to always show the “post death” text as it appears to be clearer.

