Are you smarter than the crowd? update for 10 April 2022

Game in a playable state now

10 April 2022

The major bugs plaguing the game should be all gone.
The problems were caused by players able to join game that are already in progress, therefore
ruining the game for everyone in the lobby.
I apologize for this abysmal launch, but we are good now.

Bugs fixed>

Able to join games in progress
Controls froze some time
Strange collisions surrounding the audience sitter

Bugs that are not fixed but on the list>

Host unable to send voicedata to others
Graphic change bugs, text doesn't change

