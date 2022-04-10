Game in a playable state now

The major bugs plaguing the game should be all gone.

The problems were caused by players able to join game that are already in progress, therefore

ruining the game for everyone in the lobby.

I apologize for this abysmal launch, but we are good now.

Bugs fixed>

Able to join games in progress

Controls froze some time

Strange collisions surrounding the audience sitter

Bugs that are not fixed but on the list>

Host unable to send voicedata to others

Graphic change bugs, text doesn't change