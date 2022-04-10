The 'Devil In The Details' Update is AVAILABLE NOW!

Share · View all patches · Build 8531960 · Last edited 10 April 2022 – 18:09:09 UTC by Wendy

This update is focused around reducing the amount of brain melting caused by the game, while adding more strategic payoffs that don't require a Ph.D.

Major Changes

Buffs and Debuffs have been reduced in complexity to more appropriately fit the current scope of game mechanics.

The "Resist" status against damage has been removed from the game.

As a result, a large number of units have had their immunities and health values changed.

Hits against weaknesses now also bypass Defense.

Enemy damage in Pandemonium no longer counts as always hitting a Weakness, but their skills still become Efficient. The Pandemonium malice modifier no longer allows enemies to enter Pandemonium on the first round.

Elite Battles now spawn 2 units instead of 4, but they are much more powerful.

Common Battles now usually spawn fewer units, but they are more powerful.

Debuffs

Bleed

When Bleed is applied to you, and when its duration is progressed, lose HP equal to the amount of Bleed on you.

(Note: Bleed is how HP Loss instead of Physical Damage.)

Sick

When you would gain 5 or more HP, lose 1 stack of Sick instead. Does not affect Revives

Decay

When you lose HP, you also lose 1/3 that amount of Max HP per stack of Decay on you.

Burn

When Burn's duration is progressed, you take 1 Fire Damage for each stack of ANY debuff on you.

Not affected by Attack or Defense.

Freeze

When you start a round while Frozen with at least 1 full Crystal, turn a full Crystal into a Fading crystal. Then, your Freeze is reduced by 1.

Shock

When you start a round with 3 Shock, you deal 10 Lightning Damage to yourself, and lose a Crystal. Then, all Shock on you is removed.

(Note: This damage comes from the shocked unit. It will be affected by their Attack and Defense, and can gain effects like Lifesteal, Cull, and Hunt.)

Maim

When you use a skill, lose HP equal to the amount of Maim on you.

Trauma

Decreases Attack by 1 per stack.

Expose

Decreases Defense by 1 per stack.

Buffs

Haste

When another Buff is applied to you, if it isn't fully stacked, apply another stack of it and lose 1 Haste.

Lust

When you deal damage, give it Lifesteal. Then, your Lust is reduced by 1.

Thorns

When an enemy uses a skill on you, they lose HP equal to the amount of Thorns on you.

Invigorate

When Invigorate is applied to you, and when its duration is progressed, gain HP & Max HP equal to the amount of Invigorate on you.

Focus

When your damage hits an immunity, bypass it and lose 1 Focus.

Zombie

Allows your corpse to use skills, as if you were alive.

2 Stacks: Generate a Fading Crystal when your round starts.

3 Stacks: Generate a full Crystal instead.

Protect

When you would be affected by an enemy Skill, if the amount of Protect on you is at least as high as the Skill's Crystal cost, prevent its effect on you. Then, you lose all Protect.

Enlighten

Reduces potential requirements by 1 per stack.

Enrage

Increases Attack by 1 per stack.

Brace

Increases Defense by 1 Per Stack.

Malice Modifiers

Difficulty settings now have their own dedicated interface.

There are 9 difficulty milestones:

Normal Difficulty (0 Malice)

Brutal Difficulty (1 Malice)

Ruthless Difficulty (4 Malice)

Devious Difficulty (8 Malice)

Sinister Difficulty (12 Malice)

Malicious Difficulty (16 Malice)

Apocalypse Difficulty (20 Malice)

Godslayer Difficulty (25 Malice)

Oblivion Difficulty (30 Malice)

Warbands (Changed)

Allies lose an extra Crystal when their damage is negated.

Warbands+ (Now has Warbands' old effect)

Enemies gain 1 Defense.

Synthesis (New)

Whenever you lose permanent Max HP, the amount lost is increased by 2.

Synthesis+ (New)

Whenever you gain permanent Max HP, the amount is reduced by 2.

Harvest+ (New)

When you reroll a Skill, the cost of further rerolls is doubled, instead of increasing by 1.

Interfaces

Demonic Skills have now been integrated into the current battle menu.

You can now adjust game brightness.

The Inspection interface has been improved.

The Skill Mastery interface has been improved.

Combat Techniques

Guard's Combat Technique upgrades have been redesigned.

Reinforce

Increases Guard effectiveness by 20% ( 50% -> 70%)

Safeguard

When a Guarding ally with more than 1 HP takes lethal damage, they survive on 1 HP.

Fast Guard

Allies no longer stop Guarding after using a Skill.

New Skills

yes i know i need to stop adding arcane skills

more non-arcane skills coming during the next weeks

Skill Changes

The following skills have been changed:

Other Changes