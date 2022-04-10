The 'Devil In The Details' Update is AVAILABLE NOW!

Malice & Greed's 'Devil In The Details' Update is here!
This update is focused around reducing the amount of brain melting caused by the game, while adding more strategic payoffs that don't require a Ph.D.
Major Changes
Buffs and Debuffs have been reduced in complexity to more appropriately fit the current scope of game mechanics.
The "Resist" status against damage has been removed from the game.
As a result, a large number of units have had their immunities and health values changed.
Hits against weaknesses now also bypass Defense.
Enemy damage in Pandemonium no longer counts as always hitting a Weakness, but their skills still become Efficient. The Pandemonium malice modifier no longer allows enemies to enter Pandemonium on the first round.
Elite Battles now spawn 2 units instead of 4, but they are much more powerful.
Common Battles now usually spawn fewer units, but they are more powerful.
Debuffs
Bleed
- When Bleed is applied to you, and when its duration is progressed, lose HP equal to the amount of Bleed on you.
(Note: Bleed is how HP Loss instead of Physical Damage.)
Sick
- When you would gain 5 or more HP, lose 1 stack of Sick instead. Does not affect Revives
Decay
- When you lose HP, you also lose 1/3 that amount of Max HP per stack of Decay on you.
Burn
- When Burn's duration is progressed, you take 1 Fire Damage for each stack of ANY debuff on you.
Not affected by Attack or Defense.
Freeze
- When you start a round while Frozen with at least 1 full Crystal, turn a full Crystal into a Fading crystal. Then, your Freeze is reduced by 1.
Shock
- When you start a round with 3 Shock, you deal 10 Lightning Damage to yourself, and lose a Crystal. Then, all Shock on you is removed.
(Note: This damage comes from the shocked unit. It will be affected by their Attack and Defense, and can gain effects like Lifesteal, Cull, and Hunt.)
Maim
- When you use a skill, lose HP equal to the amount of Maim on you.
Trauma
- Decreases Attack by 1 per stack.
Expose
- Decreases Defense by 1 per stack.
Buffs
Haste
- When another Buff is applied to you, if it isn't fully stacked, apply another stack of it and lose 1 Haste.
Lust
- When you deal damage, give it Lifesteal. Then, your Lust is reduced by 1.
Thorns
- When an enemy uses a skill on you, they lose HP equal to the amount of Thorns on you.
Invigorate
- When Invigorate is applied to you, and when its duration is progressed, gain HP & Max HP equal to the amount of Invigorate on you.
Focus
- When your damage hits an immunity, bypass it and lose 1 Focus.
Zombie
- Allows your corpse to use skills, as if you were alive.
- 2 Stacks: Generate a Fading Crystal when your round starts.
- 3 Stacks: Generate a full Crystal instead.
Protect
- When you would be affected by an enemy Skill, if the amount of Protect on you is at least as high as the Skill's Crystal cost, prevent its effect on you. Then, you lose all Protect.
Enlighten
- Reduces potential requirements by 1 per stack.
Enrage
- Increases Attack by 1 per stack.
Brace
- Increases Defense by 1 Per Stack.
Malice Modifiers
- Difficulty settings now have their own dedicated interface.
There are 9 difficulty milestones:
- Normal Difficulty (0 Malice)
- Brutal Difficulty (1 Malice)
- Ruthless Difficulty (4 Malice)
- Devious Difficulty (8 Malice)
- Sinister Difficulty (12 Malice)
- Malicious Difficulty (16 Malice)
- Apocalypse Difficulty (20 Malice)
- Godslayer Difficulty (25 Malice)
- Oblivion Difficulty (30 Malice)
Warbands (Changed)
Allies lose an extra Crystal when their damage is negated.
Warbands+ (Now has Warbands' old effect)
Enemies gain 1 Defense.
Synthesis (New)
Whenever you lose permanent Max HP, the amount lost is increased by 2.
Synthesis+ (New)
Whenever you gain permanent Max HP, the amount is reduced by 2.
Harvest+ (New)
When you reroll a Skill, the cost of further rerolls is doubled, instead of increasing by 1.
Interfaces
- Demonic Skills have now been integrated into the current battle menu.
- You can now adjust game brightness.
- The Inspection interface has been improved.
- The Skill Mastery interface has been improved.
Combat Techniques
Guard's Combat Technique upgrades have been redesigned.
Reinforce
Increases Guard effectiveness by 20% ( 50% -> 70%)
Safeguard
When a Guarding ally with more than 1 HP takes lethal damage, they survive on 1 HP.
Fast Guard
Allies no longer stop Guarding after using a Skill.
New Skills
yes i know i need to stop adding arcane skills
more non-arcane skills coming during the next weeks
Skill Changes
The following skills have been changed:
Other Changes
-
Some of the dankest battle modifiers have been toned down in difficulty, however..
-
The Spin Fragment cost of rerolling battle modifiers has been drastically increased.
Old Cost: 1 per Battle Mod
New Cost: 2 + (Battle Mods * 2)
-
Some skill interactions have been cleaned up to more reliably benefit the player. For example: Lethality's damage boost now only triggers when an ally damages an enemy, rather than when they damage any unit.
-
Elon, & Bill now generate 7 Crystals per round instead of 8. The 'Onslaught' Malice Modifier that adds 1 crystal to the enemy team brings them back to the maximum of 8. Previously, it did nothing, as they were already at the maximum by default.
-
Some battles have new backgrounds.
-
Hovering on a unit will now show Base Max HP before modifications.
-
The default Battle Speed has been reduced to make it easier to keep track of the battle.
-
"Torment" Haven Influence now offers 1 of 2 boss items, instead of giving a random one.
-
Added "Rod of the Krill Son"
